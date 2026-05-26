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Homeindiakarnataka

Real-time tracking gives Karnataka’s 108 ambulance services faster route

The Command and Control Centre is equipped with end-to-end technology to ensure the timely dispatch of ambulances across the state. Calls and ambulance dispatches are completely handled by operators at the centre.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:24 IST
India NewsKarnataka108 ambulance serviceambulance

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