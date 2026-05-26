Real-time tracking gives Karnataka’s 108 ambulance services faster route

<p>In medical emergencies, the time between a distress call and ambulance arrival can be critical. To reduce delays and improve coordination, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>’s 108 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ambulance">ambulance</a> service is being managed through a technology-enabled Command and Control Centre that tracks calls, ambulances and patient information in real time.</p>.<p>The Command and Control Centre is equipped with end-to-end technology to ensure the timely dispatch of ambulances across the state. Calls and ambulance dispatches are completely handled by operators at the centre.</p>.<p>When an emergency call is answered by an operator, the caller’s location is immediately detected and the information is automatically filled in on the portal.</p>.<p>The nearest ambulance to the incident location is then dispatched. The person who calls for the ambulance receives the ambulance details and live location immediately.</p>.Karnataka govt will operate '108' ambulance service soon: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>Each ambulance is equipped with a Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) device to track its movement. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the 108 ambulances can check for the nearest hospital and decide where to take the patient. Operators can also make decisions based on the nature of the case.</p>.<p>The map system available at the centre and inside the ambulances displays all nearby health facilities, including private hospitals, if they are closer than government hospitals. With the patient’s approval, ambulances can also transport patients to private facilities.</p>.<p>The command centre can monitor whether ambulances make unnecessary stops or fail to start immediately and can communicate directly with ambulance staff when required.</p>.<p>The tie-up with e-Sanjeevani helps guide EMTs in providing treatment inside the ambulance before reaching the hospital. Hospitals are also notified in advance to make the necessary arrangements.</p>.<p>When EMTs check a patient’s vitals, the information is uploaded on the Digital Patient Care Record (PCR) through MDT tablets.</p>.<p>In the near future, operators will be able to see the caller’s number and name, which will save time otherwise spent on entering the details manually.</p>.<p>According to the Standard Operating Protocols, operators must answer calls within five seconds, and PCR vitals should be recorded from the incident scene till hospital handover.</p>