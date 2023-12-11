Rebel JD(S) faction declares C K Nanu as national president, to back I.N.D.I.A bloc

Bengaluru: Expelled JD(S) national vice president C K Nanu on Monday was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, by the rebel faction being propped up by leaders like C M Ibrahim.

At a 'national plenary meeting' convened by Nanu, a former Kerala minister, here, the rebel faction, along with 'acting' against Gowda for deciding to join the BJP-led NDA, declared itself to be the 'actual JD(S)', while announcing support to I.N.D.I.A bloc.