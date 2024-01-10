Rebuffed by MLAs, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba walks out of Karnataka BJP meet

Bengaluru: Infighting in the Karnataka BJP exploded on Wednesday at a meeting held to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with party leaders opposing the re-nomination of two sitting MPs, one of them being union minister Bhagwanth Khuba who walked out in a huff.

Party functionaries also opposed giving Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna another ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, however, played down the incident.

On Wednesday, BJP had convened a meeting to take stock of the party's situation in 13 Lok Sabha segments.

In Bidar, from where Khuba is the MP, BJP holds four out of six Assembly constituencies. BJP MLAs in Bidar hold bad blood towards Khuba, accusing him of working against the party's interests and trying to sabotage their electoral prospects during the Assembly polls. This surfaced at the meeting when they came face to face.