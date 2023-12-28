Reconstitution of dist units: BJP teams to tour K'Taka to finalise names

Bengaluru: BJP general secretary P Rajeev on Wednesday said that the party had decided to form a 60-member team, including an office-bearer and a senior leader, to visit the districts, interact with local leaders and finalise the suitable names for the reconstitution of the district units.
After the meeting here, Rajeev told reporters that the teams of two leaders – an office-bearer and the senior leader - will be assigned a district each.
They will be responsible for interacting with the incumbent district president, the local MP and MLA, defeated candidates and prominent district leaders. They will be consulted before finalising the names to reconstitute the district units.
Overhauling process
“We want to be as democratic as possible before executing the overhauling of the district units. Ours is a party which believes in democratic principles. Once all teams give their feedback, the party will reconstitute the district units,” he said.
Underlining that BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra has set guidelines for the office-bearers, Rajeev said the first thumb rule is that the office-bearers will have to work towards building a bonds with leaders from booth-level to district-level, besides winning the confidence of all senior leaders of that district.
“Office-bearers will have to follow the guidelines set by the NaMo app on a regular basis,” the BJP general secretary said.