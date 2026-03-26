Record 50 members spoke on Karnataka Budget this session: Speaker UT Khader

<p>Bengaluru: The just-concluded Legislature session witnessed a record 50 members speaking on the Budget for a cumulative duration of 24 hours and 45 minutes, Speaker UT Khader said on Thursday.</p><p>The Assembly also witnessed a record on March 24 (Tuesday), wherein the session began at 11.35 am and ended at 1.42 am on March 25 (Wednesday) - 12 hours and 41 mins overall.</p><p>According to the data from the Assembly secretariat, 2,791 questions had been received. Of this, 180 of the 195 questions to be answered orally in the Assembly (starred questions) and 2,254 of the 2,503 questions to be answered in writing (unstarred questions) were answered.</p>.Karnataka Assembly passes 3 bills.<p>Incidentally, the just-concluded session witnessed a rare move, where the Speaker adjourned the House after expressing his disappointment that several departments had not adequately answered the unstarred questions by legislators. Following this, several departments are believed to have answered more promptly.</p><p>Addressing a press conference after the session concluded, Khader said there were plans to digitalise the legislature proceedings and do away with the system of physically circulating records and documents.</p><p>The Speaker said such a plan existed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar etc, adding that the proposed move would be cost-effective and reduce logistics.</p><p>According to the Speaker’s office, the union government’s team, which has set up offices in respective states, will proceed with the move shortly. </p><p>The Speaker also plans to remove manual attendance for MLAs and replace it with biometrics (most likely thumb impression but face reading may also be considered) as part of the paperless scheme.</p><p>Sources noted that the new process was expected to be implemented by the next session (Monsoon Session).</p>