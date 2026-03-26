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Record 50 members spoke on Karnataka Budget this session: Speaker UT Khader

The Assembly also witnessed a record on March 24 (Tuesday), wherein the session began at 11.35 am and ended at 1.42 am on March 25 (Wednesday) - 12 hours and 41 mins overall.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:49 IST
Karnataka AssemblyU T Khader

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