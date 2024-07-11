Record generation in Karnataka's power plants this summer

“For instance, the third unit of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), has a capacity of 210 MW and it produced 216 MW on April 4. The seven power units of RTPS collectively achieved an 85% electricity production rate. The Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) generated 6229.250 million units in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing the Central Electricity Authority’s target of 6000 MU. Bellary Thermal Power Plant also set a new production record with 8208.476 MU,” he said.