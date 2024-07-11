Record generation in Karnataka's power plants this summer

Bengaluru: The drought and the harsh summer this year seems to have forced the thermal power plants in the state to work beyond their capacity, with many of them achieving the highest energy production in history.
Energy Minister K J George, who inspected a few thermal plants in the state on Wednesday, said that the state, on average, produced 2,000 million units of electricity every day from January to the end of May, and in April, this went up to 2,400 million units, marking a record achievement.
“For instance, the third unit of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), has a capacity of 210 MW and it produced 216 MW on April 4. The seven power units of RTPS collectively achieved an 85% electricity production rate. The Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) generated 6229.250 million units in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing the Central Electricity Authority’s target of 6000 MU. Bellary Thermal Power Plant also set a new production record with 8208.476 MU,” he said.
George also assured that there was no shortage of coal in the state.
2,000 linemen to be inducted
The Energy department is planning to recruit close to 2,000 linemen from across the state. George said that the department was committed to ensuring transparency in the recruitment process and the recruitment will be conducted statewide in a single day.
“Locals will be given priority for YTPS posts, with reservations under 371J. However, due to a shortage of skilled local workers, KPCL will provide the necessary training to ensure employment opportunities for our youth. The state government is prioritizing skill training for these positions,” George said.
Published 10 July 2024, 23:46 IST