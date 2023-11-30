Record power production of 43 mu at Karnataka's Yermarus Thermal Power Station this year

The Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) has set a record in power generation this year.
The power plant has clocked a production of 43.27 million units (mu) till November 29 this year, despite the units facing occasional breakdowns.
The feat is significant in the light of decreased production from hydel sources following deficient rainfall in the state.
The 800-MW unit I generated electricity continuously for over 100 days from August 21 to November 29, much to the joy of the YTPS officials.
Normally, YTPS is among the power plants that take considerable burden of power production in summer. But this time, it has had to slog in winter itself. Unit I has registered a plant load factor of 54.08 per cent, Ramesh, the chief executive officer, of YTPS, told DH.