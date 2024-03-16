Recovery without inquiry: HC imposes Rs 1L cost on Hescom

The court further said, “Therefore, for the reasons that recoveries are effected without even conducting a departmental inquiry worth the name in tune with the regulations, the orders impugned would fly on the face, for it being passed in blatant violation of every known cannon of law and the petition deserves to succeed with a direction that all terminal benefits that the petitioner is entitled to shall be released to the petitioner without any loss of time, including the costs of litigation and payment of interest for withholding the terminal benefits, failing which, the petitioner who has been left bleeding; would never see the wound healing.”