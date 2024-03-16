Recovery without inquiry: HC imposes Rs 1L cost on Hescom

The Dharwad bench of the high court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited (Hescom) for resorting to recovery of Rs 86.52 lakh from one of its retired engineers, without even holding a departmental enquiry.
Justice M Nagaprasanna also directed Hescom to settle and pay pension and all terminal benefits to the petitioner on his superannuation along with interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date they became due, the date of superannuation, till the date of payment.
The petitioner A H Makandar, a retired junior engineer and a resident of Chikkodi in Belagavi district, challenged the order dated July 29, 2021, for recovery of Rs 86,52,163 and withholding his pension.
The recovery was initially ordered in 2008 for the alleged loss of 69 faulty transformers. After repeated representations by the petitioner, 25% of the pension and 50% of the DCRG (Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity) amount were ordered to be released but no commutation was paid.
The petitioner contended that from 2008 till 2013, when he retired, and even post-retirement, the authorities unilaterally resorted to recovery without holding any enquiry.
It was argued on behalf of Hescom that in the appellate proceedings, a special inquiry committee was constituted and the petitioner was held guilty. However, Hescom admitted that except for the departmental enquiry held in 2011, the rest of the recoveries were made without any inquiry.
“They appear to have blissfully forgotten that there are rules and regulations to be followed before imposing any penalty. The petitioner, who was an employee regularly appointed, is treated as a chattel and is imposed penalty after penalty of recovery of amounts initially from the salary of the petitioner and the latest from the pension of the petitioner. No inquiry worth the name has ever been conducted against the petitioner,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.
The court further said, “Therefore, for the reasons that recoveries are effected without even conducting a departmental inquiry worth the name in tune with the regulations, the orders impugned would fly on the face, for it being passed in blatant violation of every known cannon of law and the petition deserves to succeed with a direction that all terminal benefits that the petitioner is entitled to shall be released to the petitioner without any loss of time, including the costs of litigation and payment of interest for withholding the terminal benefits, failing which, the petitioner who has been left bleeding; would never see the wound healing.”
