Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Recruitments, vehicles & police housing on Karnataka home dept’s Budget wish list

Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appreciated the ‘police griha’ scheme of the home department.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 21:03 IST
Karnataka Newsbudget

Follow us on :

Follow Us