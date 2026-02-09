<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday that he had sought permission for staff recruitment and replacement of vehicles for his department in the upcoming 2026-27 state Budget. </p>.<p>He told reporters, “Firstly, I have sought permission for recruitment. Secondly, mobility is important for the police. The union government has mandated that vehicles cannot be used after 15 years of their life. Based on this, we have phased out thousands of vehicles. They need to be replaced at least. I have requested for that. We need housing for the police”.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appreciated the ‘police griha’ scheme of the home department. “There are other issues like cyber crime and tackling menace of drugs. We have sought grants for that,” he said.</p>.Karnataka agri minister seeks Centre's cooperation to expand exports.<p>When asked whether the AI-driven software costing Rs 67 crore which was planned to be procured was necessary, the home minister said cybercrime and ill-effects of social media were increasing. The software was needed to tackle them, the home minister said. </p>.<p>“Businesses worth thousands of crores have been spoilt. There are a lot of issues concerning hate crimes too. To control all this, the software is needed. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have spent way more on it. They have spent Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore,” he added.</p>