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Homeindiakarnataka

Red alert in Shivamogga, rain readiness stepped up

Superintendent of Police B Nikhil, Forest Officer Ajjayya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek V and other district-level officials from various departments were present in the meeting.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 20:33 IST

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