Red alert in Shivamogga, rain readiness stepped up

<p>Following the prediction of extreme <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/monsoon-covers-entire-karnataka-as-imd-issues-red-alert-for-coastal-districts-4030824">rainfall </a>in the coastal and Malnad regions for about two days from June 9 by the Indian Meteorological Department, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">district </a>administration on Monday issued a red alert for the district.</p>.<p>Presiding over a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti appealed to the public to be prepared and take precautionary measures in the event of an emergency requiring immediate action. He advised senior officials of various departments, including Revenue, Forest, Fire, Panchayat Raj, Public Works, and local bodies, not to go on leave and to stay in their work area and take appropriate action on time in such an emergency.</p>.<p>He also instructed the officers and staff not to leave the headquarters. He advised them to take necessary precautionary measures to protect people’s lives and property during an emergency and to keep torches, batteries, mobile power banks and extra batteries ready, as well as drinking water, dry food, a first-aid kit and medicines required for emergency use.</p>.<p>Clean drinking water</p>.<p>During this period, the City Corporation authorities should ensure that clean drinking water is supplied to the residents in the city and that water does not stagnate in the drains. Medical officers and doctors should be present in all general hospitals in the district, and necessary healthcare should be provided to the needy. “Keep medicines in stock, and provide appropriate treatment for snake bites,” he instructed doctors and health officers.</p>.Orange, red alert sounded for Dharwad district .<p>He asked the Revenue Department officials to identify suitable places for temporary rehabilitation centres for those who may be affected by rains, if necessary. “The Forest Department officials should take steps to clear weak and dry trees and cut branches across the district. Fire & Emergency Services Department, Gram Panchayat and MESCOM personnel should be on high alert,” he noted.</p>.<p>“If there is a loss of life or injury to people and livestock, property damage, or damage to agricultural and horticultural crops due to heavy rains, a survey should be conducted immediately, and timely relief measures should be provided,” he directed the officials.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police B Nikhil, Forest Officer Ajjayya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek V and other district-level officials from various departments were present in the meeting.</p>