'Resignation rejected': Minister Ramalinga Reddy to stay, status quo on portfolio for now

<p>Bengaluru: Disgruntled Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who resigned Friday for being denied the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>Development portfolio, has agreed to stay on in the Cabinet following intense<del> </del>negotiations with the Congress leadership. </p>.<p>While this brought an end to the first major political crisis faced by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's government, uncertainty remains over Reddy's demand for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which the party high command has allotted to Krishna Byre Gowda.</p>.<p>"My resignation has been rejected. I have shared my views and opinions before the high command. Let them take a call now," Reddy told reporters after the talks.</p>.<p>Apparently, Shivakumar and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala have discussed offering Reddy an additional 'people-facing' portfolio — Cooperation or Muzrai. The party is also discussing giving Reddy a key responsibility during the upcoming civic polls under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet.<p>Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also met Surjewala, triggering speculation that a swap of portfolios was on the cards. However, no decision has been made as changing a portfolio allotted by the high command could send a wrong message to other disgruntled ministers, sources said. </p>.<p>There are also talks that BDA and BMRDA, which Shivakumar has kept with himself, may be given to Reddy later on. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Surjewala said Reddy had withdrawn his resignation. "There was some misunderstanding and he shall continue to work as a loyal soldier and minister of the party," Surjewala said.</p>.<p>The breakthrough came after a series of meetings involving Shivakumar, Surjewala and Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad. </p>.'Cannot act against conscience': Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka minister; will continue as MLA.<p>Congress leaders spent much of Friday night and Saturday attempting to resolve the standoff. Shivakumar personally met Reddy in Bengaluru on Friday night and sought to pacify him.</p>.<p>"We both are friends and have worked together for the party. It is a family problem which we will sort out. Moreover, he has sent his resignation letter on WhatsApp and I will not accept it at any cost," Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>Seeking to downplay the episode, Surjewala described Reddy as one of the Congress party's most senior leaders and an "asset". He also accused the BJP of attempting to exploit the developments. </p>.<p>Despite the truce, the final word on Reddy's portfolio is not out yet.</p>