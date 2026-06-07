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Homeindiakarnataka

'Resignation rejected': Minister Ramalinga Reddy to stay, status quo on portfolio for now

"My resignation has been rejected. I have shared my views and opinions before the high command. Let them take a call now," Reddy told reporters after the talks.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 22:21 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

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