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Rediscovering Dakshina Kannada's Sudha Kadi weave

Through field notes, visual records and collected narratives, Hemalatha Jain documents a weave from Dakshina Kannada now positioned within an archive of discontinued textiles
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Sudha Kadi sarees.

Sudha Kadi sarees.

Credit: Photo by author

A Sudha Kadi saree getting ready on the loom.

A Sudha Kadi saree getting ready on the loom.

Credit: Photo by author

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Published 22 April 2026, 20:41 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaSpectrum

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