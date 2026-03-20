<p>Hubballi: A 15-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bike-accident">scooter rider</a>, Nameesh Sangalad, died on the spot while attempting to film an “action brake reel” involving a car and a scooter.<br><br>The deceased, Nameesh, was a resident of Ravinagar. The incident occurred on Thursday in the Shejawadkar layout. A case has been registered at the North Traffic Police Station.<br><br>Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, “While attempting an ‘action brake <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/craze-for-reels-turns-fatal-for-tractor-driver-in-karnataka-3871417">reel</a>’—where a car and an electric scooter approach each other at high speed and suddenly apply brakes—the driver lost control, and the car collided with the scooter. Nameesh, who was on the scooter, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.”</p>.Bengaluru teen dies after falling from abandoned resort while making reel.<p>The deceased boy was the son of BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad. He was studying in Mysuru and had come home for the Ugadi festival after completing his 9th-grade annual exams. He lost his life while trying to make reels with friends.<br><br>“Despite creating awareness among parents not to give vehicles to minors, some children still manage to drive without their knowledge. Stricter measures will be taken in this regard," the police official said. </p>