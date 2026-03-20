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Reel craze kills teen rider filming action brake video in Karnataka's Hubballi

The deceased boy was the son of BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:22 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:22 IST
KarnatakaAccidentHubbaliReels

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