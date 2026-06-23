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Homeindiakarnataka

Reels on Nandini milk: Karnataka High Court refuses to stay case against doctor

The petitioner Dr Sharanya Padma moved the high court challenging the FIR registered by the Malleswaram police under BNS section 353(1) (b).
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsNandiniKarnataka High Court

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