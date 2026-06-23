Reels on Nandini milk: Karnataka High Court refuses to stay case against doctor

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court on Monday declined to stay further proceedings in a case registered against a Bengaluru doctor, for allegedly making and sharing Instagram reels about Nandini strawberry milk being spurious.</p>.<p>The petitioner Dr Sharanya Padma moved the high court challenging the FIR registered by the Malleswaram police under BNS section 353(1) (b).</p>.<p>As the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner prayed for an interim order on the proceedings stating that the Instagram reel was only about the strawberry flavour and not per se about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandini">Nandini milk</a> in the market. It was also submitted that the petitioner further apologised for the reels.</p>.Karnatak University suspends Botany professor following harassment allegations.<p>At this stage, Justice M Nagaprasanna posed a series of questions to the advocate for the petitioner.</p>.<p>“You cannot generate panic amongst the public like this saying milk is spurious and strawberry flavour is not good. Don’t drink if it is not good. Why do you have to do all this? Has anyone sent you for a test? Simply at the drop of the hat, you make statements and create problems in society. Instagram is not meant for that. Have you communicated to the government about this?” the court orally asked.</p>.<p>The court adjourned the hearing while ordering notice to the police as well as R Padmavati, KMF Director and complainant in the case while declining to interfere in the ongoing investigation.</p>