Register and set an example for others, Cong tells RSS leaders

<p>Kalaburagi: KPCC Vice-President Subhas Rathod has urged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to set an example for others by registering the organisation.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Rathod said that all the residents, organisations of India, including the RSS, should abide by the law of the country.</p>.<p>Stating that the patriotism of the RSS is questionable if it did not function transparently, he said that the Hindu outfit does not have to disclose its registration and assets to Pakistan or Afghanistan. Why are you afraid of revealing your activities to the Narendra Modi-led Central government? The RSS claims that its activities are like an open book. But it should show its loyalty to the central and state governments through an affidavit, instead of showing it in speeches and newspapers, he demanded.</p>.<p>“The registration may not be required under the Constitution. However, what will be the future of the country after the next 100 years if many caste-religious organisations start arguing that registration is not necessary? RSS claims that it is a model association. Therefore, the citizens and the Congress party want the RSS to set a model for the country and the next generation by registering itself,” he said. </p>.<p>Pointing out that the questions raised by Home Minister Priyank Kharge are not limited to personal enmity or mere ideological differences, he said that maintaining transparency through the registration will be a contribution to the integrity and unity of the entire country.</p>.<p>“RSS or political parties may not be there after 100 or 200 years. But the country will continue to exist for thousands of years. Therefore, refusing to adopt transparency is not an act of patriotism,” he remarked. </p>.<p>Resignation sought</p>.<p>District Congress president and MLC Jagadev Guttedar said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately by taking moral responsibility in connection with the NEET question paper leak.</p>.<p>He said that the minister has lost the trust of the country’s students. </p>.<p>“There have been 89 question paper leaks since the BJP came to power at the Centre. The party hesitates to show responsibility when there are lapses in the administration. The Union minister is showing arrogance by not resigning despite the NEET question paper leak, resulting in inconvenience to 20 lakh students and also suicides by many students,” he said.</p>.<p>KPCC General Secretary Ramesh Maragol, leaders Bhimrao T T, Syed Mehmood Patel Sasargaon and others were present.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Protest rally on July 7 Karnataka Rajya Koli Kabbaliga ST Horata Samiti Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and various organisations have organised a protest rally here on July 7 with the slogan ‘RSS Hatao Desh Bachao’. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Koli Kabbaliga ST Horata Samiti state president Lachchappa Jamadar said that the protest march will be held from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle to the deputy commissioner's office at 11 am on that day.</p>.<p>"What is wrong with Home Minister Priyank Kharge writing a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and asking him to register the organisation to follow the laws of the land. The statement of Udupi Pejawar seer advising RSS to register is commendable. If RSS continues its activities in the state without registration Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should file a sedition case against it. The President of India should direct Prime Minister Modi to ban it if it refuses to register" he demanded. Dalit Sangharsh Samiti district convener Bhimsha Khanna leaders Devindra Jamadar Govind Yadav Ambaraya Javalaga and others were present.</p>