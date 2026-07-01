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Register and set an example for others, Cong tells RSS leaders

KPCC General Secretary Ramesh Maragol, leaders Bhimrao T T, Syed Mehmood Patel Sasargaon and others were present.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:26 IST
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Jagadev Guttedar
Jagadev Guttedar
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:26 IST
Karnataka

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