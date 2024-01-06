Register with Health Facility Registry, private hospitals in Karnataka told

Bengaluru: The Health department has directed all private hospitals to register with the Health Facility Registry ID (Facility ID) and the healthcare providers to register with the Health Professionals Registry ID (HP ID).
The facilities and the practitioners will have to update the same on the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) portal to ensure they are integrated into the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
To ensure all the facilities are registered, the Health and Family Welfare Services department has directed the district officials to coordinate with the already licensed facilities under the KPME and ensure they get themselves registered. The officials are also directed to conduct inspections to check if private practitioners under them have registered themselves and submit a monthly progress report on the same.