Registrar need not issue notice before registering GPA cancellation: Karnataka High Court

Justice D K Singh said this while dismissing a petition filed by North Roof Ventures Private Limited, challenging the registration of a cancellation deed.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 22:46 IST
