<p>Bengaluru: There is no rule or law under the Registration Act or the Powers of Attorney Act, and the rules made thereunder which mandates that before registering a deed of cancellation, the registrar must issue a notice to the holder of the Power of Attorney, the high court ruled in a recent judgment. </p>.<p>Justice D K Singh said this while dismissing a petition filed by North Roof Ventures Private Limited, challenging the registration of a cancellation deed. </p>.<p>The company, formerly NHDPL South Limited and earlier known as Nitesh Housing Developers Limited, challenged the April 24, 2024, registration of cancellation deed of a General Power of Attorney (GPA).</p>.<p>The GPA was executed on September 30, 2009, by H R Suresh in favour of the company pursuant to a joint development agreement of the same date. The agreement was for the purpose of developing a housing project — Nitesh Columbia Square — on the lands of Suresh, measuring 4.14 acres at Kattigenahalli Village, Jala hobli, Bengaluru North additional taluk. </p>.<p>Suresh executed the cancellation of GPA on grounds of violation of the terms and conditions of the GPA. The company argued that he was not entitled to revoke the GPA. </p>.<p>The court noted that a mere label does not make GPA irrevocable and it may be terminated by the principal, subject to contractual consequences (damages), notice, etc.</p>.<p>"The terms of the Power of Attorney and other related documents are to be examined, and the evidence is required to be led, then only, the validity of the cancellation of the Power of Attorney can be decided. Therefore, the parties should not come before the high court, but should resort to the proper civil law remedy for such a dispute," Justice Singh said. </p>.<p>The court said that the registrar should satisfy himself about the right of the person presenting a unilateral cancellation to seek registration.</p>.<p>The registrar may refuse unilateral cancellation <br />of the previously registered instruments, unless the cancellation is supported by the principal's concurrence or by a competent court order, the court said. </p>.<p>"The registrar's role primarily is administrative. The registrar is not empowered to adjudicate the title or the dispute between the parties regarding the respective obligations under the Power of Attorney. The cancellation, however, can be subject matter through a challenge in the appropriate civil forum. There is no overarching duty on the registrar to give notice in every case," the court said. </p>