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Regulatory panel asks engg colleges to share fee structure

“Costs incurred for services other than those pertaining to education must not be included,” the FRC stated in its communication.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:34 IST
EducationKarnataka

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