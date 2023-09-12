Rein in private money lenders to curb farmer suicides, CM Siddaramaiah tells officials

Karnataka is likely to declare the list of drought-hit taluks on or after Wednesday when the Cabinet sub-committee on disaster management is scheduled to meet. The government has already identified 62 taluks where drought is extreme. The government is awaiting results of ground truthing (crop survey) in 134 taluks.

Reviewing the drinking water situation, Siddaramaiah said there is a problem in 95 gram panchayats and two urban local bodies across 13 districts. "As much as possible, private bore wells should be used to supply water. If it becomes inevitable, then bore wells can be drilled in places where groundwater levels are high," he said.

Deputy commissioners have Rs 521.94 crore in their personal deposit accounts. "At no cost should there be any trouble when it comes to availability of drinking water," Siddaramaiah said.