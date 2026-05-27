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Homeindiakarnataka

Reject Cabinet berths if party denies Dalit CM: Chalavadi to Dalit leaders in Congress

The Dalit leadership in the Congress is like 'sugar-less and seed-less' varieties, he says
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:43 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDalit

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