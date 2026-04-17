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Reject SIR till 2027 census is over: Rights group to Karnataka CM

Since a national census is slated for 2027, the forum suggested using that data to build a transparent, centralised database at local ward and gram panchayat levels.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCensusspecial intensive revision

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