<p>Bengaluru: The Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity – Karnataka (FDCA-K) has urged the state government to reject the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. </p>.<p>Addressing a press meet on Thursday, representatives of the forum called for a complete halt to SIR till the 2027 census was completed.</p>.<p>"Voter names are being deleted because of minor spelling differences between the 2024 and the 2003 rolls," said Kathyayini Chamaraj of CIVIC-Bangalore.</p>.<p>"They are questioning age differences between grandparents and children to claim logical discrepancies. This has no basis in Representation of the People Act. Why should a citizen be penalised for a clerical error made by a government official decades ago?"</p>.Activists raise red flags over voter roll exercise in Karnataka.<p>The FDCA-K proposed a fresh enumeration of voters through a door-to-door survey, rather than mapping current names against 20-year-old databases.</p>.<p>Since a national census is slated for 2027, the forum suggested using that data to build a transparent, centralised database at local ward and gram panchayat levels.</p>.<p>"The burden of proof has been unfairly shifted to the citizen," said M F Pasha of FDCA-K.</p>.<p>"The government failed to issue national identity cards as envisioned in 2003. Now, it is asking people for retrospective documents they simply do not have".</p>.<p>Trilochan Sastry of Association for Democratic Reforms highlighted the lack of accountability in the election commission machinery.</p>.<p>"Even the Supreme Court has, at times, been hesitant to intervene decisively. We are seeing a trend where the right to vote for millions of genuine citizens is under threat," he said.</p>