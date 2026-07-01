Release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is authority’s decision: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

<p>Hassan: A decision on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has been taken by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. It will be done based on the availability of water in Karnataka and the state's requirement of water for drinking purposes, said Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, after inspecting Yettinahole project works in Hassan district, he said, “The authority has directed to release water, if available, or wait till it rains and the dams get water. Let the dams fill soon."</p><p>Reacting to a question of Cabinet reshuffle, he said, “The Cabinet would be expanded soon. Many senior MLAs are waiting for an opportunity. All districts should get representation."</p>