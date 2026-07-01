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Homeindiakarnataka

Release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is authority’s decision: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

It will be done based on the availability of water in Karnataka and the state's requirement of water for drinking purposes, said Water Resources Minister Reddy.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:49 IST
Karnataka NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaCauvery

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