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‘Release Rs 950 crore dues’: Karnataka farmers to protest, oppose Bandipur night traffic plan

The association urged the government to immediately release water from the Kabini reservoir into canals to save standing crops.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBandipurSugarcanesugarcane farmers

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