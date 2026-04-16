<p>Mysuru: Demanding the immediate release of pending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surgarcane">sugarcane</a> arrears and opposing the proposed lifting of the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park, members of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> State Sugarcane Growers Association will stage a protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office on April 18.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Thursday, association president Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj urged the State government to release Rs 950 crore sugarcane dues, pending for the last two years. He accused the Bannari Sugar Factory of holding back Rs 18 crore, ignoring a recent district administration deadline. He demanded this money be deposited directly to the farmers' bank accounts, immediately.</p><p>Pointing out at the Rs 800 per tonne price difference between North and South Karnataka, Bhagyaraj urged the Chief Minister to ensure equal sugarcane pricing. To stop cheating at sugar factories, he demanded fair agreements, proper weighing machines, and a local expert committee to check the weight.</p><p>Bhagyaraj criticised Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s</a> election promise in Kerala to allow night traffic in Bandipur and build the Nanjangud-Nilambur railway line.</p>.Karnataka Congress MPs met Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urged him to help sugarcane, maize and tur dal farmers across state .<p>Calling these projects ‘anti-Karnataka’, he warned that the proposals would destroy the forests, dry up groundwater, and push wild animals into towns and villages.</p><p>He slammed Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s ‘unscientific’ idea to give contraceptives to wild animals, to check their population, accusing the Forest department of misleading the public to hide its own failures.</p><p>The association urged the government to immediately release water from the Kabini reservoir into canals to save standing crops.</p><p>Bhagyaraj alleged rampant corruption in the disbursement of agricultural credit. He stated that while farmers are entitled to zero-interest crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, bank managers and cooperative society officials are demanding Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 as commission. He demanded the district administration file criminal cases against such corrupt officials, immediately.</p><p>Honorary president Andanakoppalu Raju, treasurer Kiragasuru Rajanna, district president Baraguru Ganesh, vice-president Devanur Nagendra, and Kabini Shivarajappa were present at the press conference.</p>