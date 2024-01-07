Release White Paper on Central aid, Joshi tells Karnataka govt

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Joshi said that after implementation of GST, the Central aid to the state has increased.

“Earlier, the Centre used to announce compensation for drought or other calamities to States. Now, the system has changed, and the Centre continuously gives funds from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Soon after the funds at SDRF are spent, the Centre releases further funds to SDRF, and hence the state should understand and accept this” Joshi said.