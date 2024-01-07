JOIN US
Home

Release White Paper on Central aid, Joshi tells Karnataka govt

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Joshi said that after implementation of GST, the Central aid to the state has increased.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 22:08 IST

Hubballi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded the state government to release a White Paper on the funds Karnataka received during the time of previous government and the funds now being received by the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Joshi said that after implementation of GST, the Central aid to the state has increased. 

“Earlier, the Centre used to announce compensation for drought or other calamities to States. Now, the system has changed, and the Centre continuously gives funds from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Soon after the funds at SDRF are spent, the Centre releases further funds to SDRF, and hence the state should understand and accept this” Joshi said.

He said that the state government should first spend the money already with the SDRF. “More funds will definitely come,” he added.

