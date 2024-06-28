Relief for B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka High Court extends order restraining CID from arresting ex-CM in POCSO case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in connection with a case registered against the BJP leader under POCSO Act.

The bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit continued its June 14 order, as it permitted the prosecution to file its objections to the petition filed by Yediyurappa seeking quashing of the case.

The Special Public Prosecutor sought time to file objections, and maintained that Yediyurappa's petition may not survive as a chargesheet has already been filed.

The court then said: "Call these matters week after next at request of learned Special Public Prosecutor for filing statement of objections if any. Interim order granted earlier to continue till next date of hearing."

The CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet at the Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here against Yediyurappa and three of his aides in connection with the case based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.