<p>Davanagere: Chitradurga-based Madara Channaiah Gurupeetha Head, Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamiji, stated that when people belonging to lower communities are attacked or rebuked only for entering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temples">temples</a>, naturally they embrace other religion to express their ire against such inhuman practices. </p><p>"If powerful people embrace such lower communities, religious conversion would not have taken place," he said. </p><p>He was speaking at a function organised by the Kunchitiga community at Yaragunte village here on Friday as part of the dedication of a house to the parents of Siddharameshwara Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeetha. </p>.Plea filed in Supreme Court against deceitful religious conversion following Nashik TCS case.<p>He said, religious conversion is a sensitive issue. </p><p>"We need to think about why the lower communities are going against nationalism. Some people are converting to other religions using atrocities as an excuse. There are many dimensions to religious conversion, including desire and lure. When people who are economically, socially in a better position take the lower communities along with them in the main stream society, the religious conversion can be solved", he said.</p><p>"Former minister Arvind Limbavali is a trustee of the Raghavendraswamy Mutt in Mantralaya of Andhra Pradesh. If the lower castes had been trustees of such mutts 100 or 200 years ago, perhaps conversions would not have taken place. The lower castes would not have gone in the opposite direction of nationalism. The chief of the mutt hopes that no matter what the problem, they should not abandon Indianness," he said.</p><p>Senior journalist Ravi Hegde said, "Sanatan Dharma is not threatened by other religions. Religious imbalance is the biggest challenge. It seems that the lower caste is abandoning its Indian heritage and moving towards other religions. If the inequality among castes in Hinduism is not eradicated, Hinduism will be in deep trouble in the coming years."</p><p>Niranjananandpuri Swamiji of Kanaka Gurupeetha, Shantaveera Swamiji of Kunchitiga Gurupeetha, Vachanananda Swamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha in Harihar, and Prasannananda Swamiji of Valmiki Gurupeetha were present.</p>