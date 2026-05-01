Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Religious conversions happen when 'lower communities' are attacked: Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamiji

He was speaking at a function organised by the Kunchitiga community at Yaragunte village.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 17:25 IST
Karnataka NewsHinduismReligious conversion

Follow us on :

Follow Us