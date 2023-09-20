Religious fervour, gaiety mark Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Karnataka

Ganesh Chaturthi was observed with pomp and gaiety in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday.
People thronged to Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple, Sauthadka Ganapathi Temple and other Ganesha temples in DK to seek the lord’s blessings.
Further, there were Sarvajanika Ganeshotsavas with Ganesha idols being installed at Nehru Maidan, Sanghanikethana, Pumpwell, Bunts Hostel, Karangalpadi, Jeppinamogaru, KSRTC bus stand, Maroli, Kulashekar, Police Lane, Kodialbail, Bejai, Thokkottu, Kuthar and other places.
As a part of the celebrations, paddy corn (thene) was distributed to the devotees at Sharavu temple on Monday.
There were 166 Sarvajanika Ganeshotsavas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, with 93, 29 and 44 in the North, South and central sub divisions respectively. There were 215 public installations in the DK SP jurisdiction.
The district administration had already issued guidelines and asked the organisers to strictly adhere to them. Flexes and banners on Ganeshotsava have come up in various parts of Mangaluru city.
Bantara yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha was observing Ganeshotsava for the last 17 years at the Bunts Hostel Omkara Nagara. The idol installation was held in the morning. Later, paddy sheaths were offered prayers and distributed among the devotees.
As a part of the celebrations, Ganahoma and Rangapooje were held. Various rituals will be held till September 21. The grand procession to mark the immersion of the idol installed by the sangha, consisting of tableau, bhajan, folk dances and Nasik bands, will also be held on September
21.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Cooperative Society President K Jairaj B Rai and Sowmya J Rai said that Ganeshotsava helps in bringing together people under one roof.
With the government banning idols made of plaster of Paris, there has been an increasing demand for clay
idols.
The 76th year of Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava, one of the city’s oldest, was installed at Sanghanikethana by Sarvajanika Sri Ganeshotsava Samithi. The idol was taken out in a procession before the installation on Monday evening.
The Ganeshotsava at Sanghanikethana was inaugurated by Nitte Deemed to be University Pro-Chancellor Vishal Hegde. As a part of the celebrations, various rituals will be held till September 23.
An idol was also installed at the Mangala Auditorium on the MU campus. Speaker U T Khader visited the campus and said the Ganeshotsava celebrations at the MU campus serve as a symbol of harmony, love and brotherhood. There was brisk sale of flowers and sugarcane in the
markets.
On September 20, children from Chethana Balavikasa Kendra will present cultural programmes in the
evening.
‘Mathina jugalbandi’ programme will be held on September 21 at 6 pm, followed by various rituals on September 22 morning. The women’s convention will be held at 10.30 am.
Artiste Bhagyasri Deshpande will present Bhajan sandhya programme at 6 pm. The grand procession of the Ganesha idol will be taken out for immersion on September 23 after the puja rituals.
The procession will pass through Mannagudde, New Chitra Junction, Car Street and the idol will be immersed at Mahamayi Kere, Samithi members said.