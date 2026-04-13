Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Religious Math qualifies as a 'legal representative' for compensation under Motor Vehicles Act: Karnataka HC

A division bench comprising Justices Suraj Govindaraj and Tyagaraja N Inavally observed this while partly allowing the appeal challenging the award passed by an accident tribunal.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 16:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtMotor Vehicle Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us