<p>Bengaluru: The Math or the successor of the Mathadipati would be a legal representative on the death of the Mathadipati in a road traffic accident entitling the Math for compensation, the Kalaburagi bench of the high court of Karnataka has held in a recent judgement. </p><p>A division bench comprising Justices Suraj Govindaraj and Tyagaraja N Inavally observed this while partly allowing the appeal challenging the award passed by an accident tribunal.</p><p>“The death of a Mathadipati results not merely in the cessation of an individual life, but in a tangible institutional loss, including loss of spiritual leadership, disruption of administrative continuity, diminution in institutional efficacy, and potential impact on offerings and institutional income. Such loss is neither speculative nor remote but is a direct consequence of the death and is therefore compensable in law,” the division bench said.</p>.Karnataka issues nutrition advisory for govt events; recommends millets, healthier options.<p>The accident occurred on May 20, 2011, at Yadgir district. Sutreshwar Shivacharya Swamiji, who was the priest of Bale Honnur Shrimad Rambapur Virsinhasan Mutt, Achaler, Taluk Lohara, Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, died when the jeep he was traveling met with a head-on collision with a truck. SB Shivamurthy Shivacharya Hiremutt, one of the priests of the math, filed the claim petition before the tribunal.</p><p>In September 2023, the Tribunal at Shorapur awarded Rs 1.2 lakh compensation, comprising Rs 1 lakh for loss of estate and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses. The tribunal was of the opinion that the successor of the Math was not a legal representative to claim loss of dependency. The tribunal held that a Mathadipati belonging to a religious order is an ascetic who severs all connections with the members of his natural family, and as such, there can be no dependency.</p><p>The claimant filed an appeal citing the Apex Court judgement in the Montford Brothers case which held that the term ‘legal representative’ not having been defined in the Motor Vehicles Act, was required to be given a wide interpretation.</p><p>The division bench noted that the severance considered by the tribunal pertains only to the material renunciation undertaken upon accepting an ascetic life, and not to a complete dissociation in all respects. In the present case, the person who accepted the ascetic life continued to serve the needs of the Math and discharged managerial duties in respect of the said Math, the bench said.</p><p>Citing the Montford Brothers case the division bench said the Apex Court undertook a purposive interpretation of the expression “legal representative” and held that the term cannot be confined to heirs in the strict sense of succession law. “The error of the Tribunal lies in equating dependency exclusively with familial dependency and overlooking institutional dependency. This is contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court, which clearly recognises that the expression “legal representative” must be interpreted in a manner that advances the object of compensation law, namely, to provide restitution for loss caused by death,” the bench said while modifying the compensation at Rs 4.74 lakh.</p>