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Relocation of over 450 families from Bhimgad Sanctuary in Belagavi remains on paper

While 27 families from Talewadi hamlet received the first installment cheque for Rs 10 lakh each last May, the applications of other families have not been processed yet.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 22:59 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka NewsBelagavi

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