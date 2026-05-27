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Homeindiakarnataka

'Removing OBC CM will hurt Congress in 2028 polls': Basavaraj Bommai on leadership change buzz in Karnataka

BJP MP targets Congress cover the ongoing developments in the State and says the party has never told the truth to people.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:36 IST
CongressKarnatakabasavaraj bommaiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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