Renaming Ramanagara to utilise 'Brand Bengaluru' for development: Karnataka Deputy CM

The Union Minister said, “Shivakumar was an MLA (of Kanakapura constituency) from the same district when the district was formed. Why didn’t he protest in 2007 (when the name was changed). It was done unanimously and no one protested in the Vidhana Soudha.”

Responding to remarks of Kumaraswamy that the name of the district will be changed again when the Congress loses in the next election, Shivakumar said, “It’s not in his destiny. Congress will return to power in 2028.”