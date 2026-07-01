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Homeindiakarnataka

Renovation work of Ambedkar Circle begins without hassles

This had delayed the development work. Shifting the Ambedkar statue was the first phase of development work.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka

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