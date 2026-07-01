Renovation work of Ambedkar Circle begins without hassles

<p>As part of the renovation and beautification work of Ambedkar Circle located in the heart of the city and surrounding area, the district administration temporarily shifted B R Ambedkar statue from the circle to facilitate the work. </p><p>Since the statue was in the circle, it would have been a hindrance to take up development work, and therefore, the administration decided to shift it. </p>.<p>As part of the renovation work, previous deputy commissioner Nitish had held a meeting of City Corporation officials, Raichur Urban Development Authority and Public Works Department. Leaders from Dalit organisations, too, were invited for the meeting to discuss the work. He had even presented a demo on how the circle would look after renovation work.</p>.<p>However, even before the work was initiated, a man had knocked on the court’s door claiming the place before the fort belonged to him. This had delayed the development work. Shifting the Ambedkar statue was the first phase of development work. </p>.<p>It may be recalled that Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S had issued a circular warning people against spreading rumours with regard to the shifting of the Ambedkar statue. On Wednesday, the statue was shifted in the presence of police and Dalit leaders. </p>.<p>Dalit leaders Ravindra Patti, M Virupakshi Narasimhalu Madigeri and Pranesh Manchala were present. </p>.<p>The Circle is being developed to ease traffic congestion in the city, as there is no space for parking. The authorities have built a retaining wall by filling up a 180 ft wide trench with hard soil in front of the fort, besides allowing drainage water to flow. Nalas have been desilted for the purpose. </p>.<p>At the land where it has been levelled in front of the court, a plaque containing the brief life story of Ambedkar, a statue, a replica of the Constitution, would be built. Once the work is completed, the statue is expected to be shifted here. Preparations are being done to complete the work by April 14. </p>.<p>“The statue was not at the centre of the circle. After deliberations and with the help of design, we have identified a suitable place for it. To complement it, a green park would be built next to the fort,” said PWD AEE Mahesh. DC Poovitha clarified that the Ambedkar statue has been kept in a safe location and once the work is complete, it will be installed at the designated place.</p>