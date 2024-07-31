Rent from banks on university campus draws service tax: Karnataka High Court

After perusing the provisions, the bench said that when the university rents out its property for running a bank, the profit motive is abundant. “It is not the case of the University that the banking services are agreed to be provided on ‘no profit no loss basis’ by prescribing license fee as contradistinguished from rentals. However, providing banking facilities by no stretch of imagination can be held to be incidental to education,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the court set aside the part of the show cause to levy service tax on the income accruing on account of or attributable to grant, renewal, withdrawal or denial of affiliation/recognition to the institutions and that such income/service would include fee, late fee, fine, penalty and the like. The court also set aside the part of the notice intending to levy service tax on the income earned by leasing/licensing its immovable properties for providing canteen facilities to the students and faculty.

The authorities have been directed to restructure and reissue the show cause notice within six weeks in the light of these observations. “The appellant-Revenue shall decide the matter afresh within next eight weeks following the receipt of reply; it shall provide an opportunity of personal hearing to the lawyer/representative of the University if requested, since matter involves complexities,” the bench said.