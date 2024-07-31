Rent from banks on university campus draws service tax: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court has ruled that income from the rentals of buildings leased/licensed for banking facilities in a University campus is not exempted from service tax. A division bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar said this in an appeal moved by the Central Board of Direct Taxes and others.
The appeal was challenging the July 26, 2022 order of the single bench allowing the petition filed by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru. The university had challenged the 2018 show cause followed with a demand notice in 2019 asking it to remit a total Rs 7,40,28,684. The notice stated that the varsity had not paid service tax on the amount received by way of fees, charges and penalties, whilst granting affiliation/renewal and the rental income from its buildings.
The single bench held that the University being an ‘educational institution’ is not within the Service Tax net and even otherwise, it enjoys exemption from the liability under the Finance Act, 1994 and therefore, it need not seek Service Tax registration too.
The tax authorities appealed and contended that the university is liable to pay service tax as it had rented out its properties and generated income and this is not incidental to education. It was further argued that collection of rents, affiliation charges and fines/penalty are all commercial activities that generate revenue and therefore not covered in the Negative List enacted in section 66(1)D and section 65B(44) of Finance Act.
After perusing the provisions, the bench said that when the university rents out its property for running a bank, the profit motive is abundant. “It is not the case of the University that the banking services are agreed to be provided on ‘no profit no loss basis’ by prescribing license fee as contradistinguished from rentals. However, providing banking facilities by no stretch of imagination can be held to be incidental to education,” the court said.
Meanwhile, the court set aside the part of the show cause to levy service tax on the income accruing on account of or attributable to grant, renewal, withdrawal or denial of affiliation/recognition to the institutions and that such income/service would include fee, late fee, fine, penalty and the like. The court also set aside the part of the notice intending to levy service tax on the income earned by leasing/licensing its immovable properties for providing canteen facilities to the students and faculty.
The authorities have been directed to restructure and reissue the show cause notice within six weeks in the light of these observations. “The appellant-Revenue shall decide the matter afresh within next eight weeks following the receipt of reply; it shall provide an opportunity of personal hearing to the lawyer/representative of the University if requested, since matter involves complexities,” the bench said.