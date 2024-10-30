Renukaswamy case: Darshan gets 6 weeks interim bail on medical grounds

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted interim bail for six weeks to actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas</a>, accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/renukaswamy-murder-fresh-photos-reveal-horrors-endured-by-victim-3178117">Renukaswamy murder</a> case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the application filed by the actor seeking interim bail on medical grounds to undergo spine surgery. </p><p>The court imposed conditions that the actor should hand over his passport to the trial court and not tamper with the evidence/witnesses in the case. He is permitted to appear before the hospital of choice and directed to submit the report, including the health condition, required treatment and follow-up treatment within a week to the high court.</p>.Darshan case: Renukaswamy's wife delivers baby boy.<p>Darshan, who is accused number 2 in the case, submitted that surgical treatment cannot be given in Ballari for want of equipment required. The actor had stated that he has to undergo treatment in Mysuru. He had prayed for the interim bail in order to get examined by the doctors at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru.</p><p>On October 14, the trial court had refused bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda (accused number 1) and a few other accused persons in the case. The trial court had held that there was scientific evidence, in the form of DNA and CDR, which positively establishes the presence of Darshan at the crime scene. Darshan moved the high court seeking regular bail and later filed another application for interim bail.</p>