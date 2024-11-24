Home
Renukaswamy murder: 1,300-page supplementary chargesheet filed

Sources said the evidence further strengthens the allegations against Darshan, his friend, first accused Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 21:49 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 21:49 IST
Karnataka NewsDarshan Thoogudeepa

