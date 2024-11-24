Renukaswamy murder: 1,300-page supplementary chargesheet filed

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Saturday filed a 1,300-page supplementary charge sheet in the murder case of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, in which Kannada A-lister Darshan is the second accused. </p>.<p>According to well-placed sources, the chargesheet contains technical and other evidence against the accused to buttress the police investigation into the murder. </p>.Renukaswamy murder: Prosecution to file more documents based on FSL reports.<p>Sources said the evidence further strengthens the allegations against Darshan, his friend, first accused Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others. </p>.<p>They said that police have retrieved several photographs of Darshan, placing him at the crime scene, from the phone of one of the accused. Additional forensic reports have been attached, police said. </p>.<p>On Sept 3, the 3,991-page charge sheet in seven volumes, which was scrutinised by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar, was submitted before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. </p>.<p>This was after nearly three months of investigation into Renukaswamy’s murder in June. </p>