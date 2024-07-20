Renukaswamy murder case accused Raghavendra's mother dies

Chitradurga (Karnataka): The mother of one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case passed away on Saturday, sources said.

Manjulamma (70), mother of Raghavendra, has been ailing for the past one year. She went into depression ever since her son was arrested.

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused and are in jail. Along with them, 15 others have also been arrested.

Raghavendra was the president of the Darshan Fan Club in Chitradurga.Renukaswamy murder case