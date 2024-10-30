Home
Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan released from Ballari prison after getting interim bail

The 47-year-old, arrested on June 11, was lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 13:28 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 13:28 IST
