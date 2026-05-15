<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to examine certain digital/broadcast content about<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa"> actor Darshan</a> in relation to the Renukaswamy murder case. The Kannada actor is in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/renukaswamy-murder-charges-framed-against-darshan-pavithra-gowda-and-others-trial-date-decision-on-november-10-3784822">judicial custody as accused number 2</a> in the case.</p><p>While partly allowing the petition filed by the actor, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum has further asked the ministries to act under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act by regulating, suspending, prohibiting or directing discontinuance of such content, if satisfied that they are violative of Rule 6 of the Programme Code framed under Act. “The material on record discloses prima facie violations of statutory provisions and judicial orders. The ongoing media narrative poses a serious threat to the petitioner’s right to a fair trial under Article 21 of the constitution,” the court said and directed the authorities to file a compliance report in 12 weeks.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Supreme Court rejects Kannada actor Darshan's bail plea .<p>The actor alleged a targeted media campaign against him on television channels and certain digital platforms. It is stated that even as the trial in the case is at a nascent stage, various TV channels and digital platforms are indulged in media-driven adjudication, disseminating speculative narratives, selectively leaked materials, and unverified allegations. It is also submitted that such content is continuing despite restraining orders passed by the civil courts and the high court not to publish/broadcast confidential material.</p><p>After perusing the material placed, the court said, “The material placed on record, particularly the clippings produced, unfortunately depict a disturbing trend wherein the broadcast media has gone to the extent of recreating courtroom proceedings, with only the face of the presiding Judge being masked, while the faces of the accused and counsel are openly displayed. Such programmes are telecast on every date of hearing, thereby converting pending judicial proceedings into a form of public spectacle.”</p>.Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan can seek bail if no substantial progress in trial in one year: Supreme Court.<p>Justice Magadum observed that such content amounts to a calculated media-driven adjudication, fostering a parallel narrative and engendering prejudicial pre-trial publicity. The court further said that material on record discloses violations of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, the Contempt of Courts Act and the Information Technology Act and Rules.</p><p>“Freedom of speech is a cherished constitutional value; however, when it degenerates into media-driven adjudication, it ceases to be a safeguard of democracy and becomes a threat to it. The press is a watchdog, but when it assumes the role of judge, jury and executioner, the rule of law stands imperiled. Courts cannot permit the course of justice to be overshadowed by the glare of studio lights,” Justice Magadum said.</p>