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Renukaswamy murder case: 'Court proceedings turned into spectacle': Karnataka HC orders Centre to act on Darshan's plea over 'media trials'

The actor alleged a targeted media campaign against him on television channels and certain digital platforms.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:37 IST
Karnataka High Courtmedia trialDarshan Thoogudeepa

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