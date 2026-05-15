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Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan can seek bail if no substantial progress in trial in one year: Supreme Court

The apex court also asked the State of Karnataka to ensure that 60 important witnesses are examined within a period of one year.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:33 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtDarshan Thoogudeepa

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