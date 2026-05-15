<p>The Supreme Court on Friday said that Kannada actor Darshan can seek bail in the Renukaswamy murder case if there is no substantial progress in the trial in one year, <em>Live Law</em> reported. </p><p>A bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Vijay Bishnoi was hearing a petition filed by the actor seeking basic amenities provided as per the jail manual.</p><p>The apex court also asked the State of Karnataka to ensure that 60 important witnesses are examined within a period of one year. </p><p>It is noteworthy that Darshan's bail was cancelled last year, along with other co-accused persons.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>