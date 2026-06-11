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Homeindiakarnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka HC bins plea for bail cancellation

Actor Darshan and his friend Pavitra Gowda, both of whom are among the accused, have been placed in judicial custody. Justice S Rachaiah rejected the petitions.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:57 IST
KarnatakamurderDarshan

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