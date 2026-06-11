Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka HC bins plea for bail cancellation

<p>Bengaluru: The high court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the state seeking cancellation of bail granted to the five accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.</p>.<p>Actor Darshan and his friend Pavitra Gowda, both of whom are among the accused, have been placed in judicial custody. Justice S Rachaiah rejected the petitions.</p>.Kannada actor Darshan's wife & son visit him in Bengaluru prison, interaction recorded on camera.<p>The petitions were filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of bail granted to Dhanraju D (accused no 9), Puttaswamy alias Pavan K and Raghavendra (accused no 3 and 4, respectively), Nandeesh (accused no 5) and V Vinay (accused no 10). They were granted bail by the trial court on December 23, 2024.</p>