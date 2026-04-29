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Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada film star Darshan files fresh plea in Supreme Court for bail

The apex court had on August 14, 2025 cancelled the bail granted to the Sandalwood star others accused, including Pavithra Gowda.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtMurder casebailDarshanDarshan Thoogudeepa

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