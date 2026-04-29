<p>New Delhi: Kannada film actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thogudepa </a>has filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court seeking bail in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case.</p><p>Notably, the top court had on August 14, 2025 cancelled the bail granted to him and other accused including Pavithra Gowda.</p>.Bengaluru: Court allows Kannada film actor Darshan to meet family in jail .<p>In his fresh plea, he contended only 15 witnesses out of 273 witnesses have been examined during the eight months since the trial began.</p><p>The examination of all the witnesses will take a long time to complete, his plea stated.</p><p>The 47-year-old Kannada actor, was first arrested on June 11, 2024 in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga. </p><p>The victim’s body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024.</p><p>According to the police, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate, Pavithra Gowda, which enraged the actor.</p><p>Police investigation led to the arrest of actor Darshan, his close friend Pavithra and 15 other associates.</p><p>The Bengaluru police also filed a charge sheet on September 3, 2024 naming Pavithra as accused No. 1 and Darshan as accused No. 2. Police claimed that Renukaswamy's act of sending offensive messages to Pavithra was the motive of the offence.</p><p>The others named in the charge sheet were Pawan K, 29; Raghavendra, 43; Nandish, 28; Jagadish, 36; Anukumar, 25; Ravi Shankar, 32; Dhanraj D, 27; Vinay V, 38; Nagaraju, 41; Laxman, 54; Deepak, 39; Pradosh, 40; Karthik, 27; Keshavamurthy, 27, and Nikhil Nayak, 21.</p><p>The actor was first granted interim bail on medical grounds on October 30, 2024. </p><p>He was granted regular bail by the High Court on December 13, 2024, which was cancelled by the apex court on August 14, 2025.</p>