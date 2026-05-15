Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Supreme Court rejects Kannada actor Darshan's bail plea

The apex court bench also clarified that the applicant would be entitled to move another bail application if there is no substantial progress in trial.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtbailDarshanDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us