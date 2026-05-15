<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thogudeepa </a>for bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, while ordering holding of the trial in day-to-day manner by first examining 60 important witnesses.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi said even though the trial is progressing slowly, the petitioner was not eligible to obtain bail for one year.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan can seek bail if no substantial progress in trial in one year: Supreme Court.<p>The court, however, directed that the applicant would be entitled to all the facilities inside the prison as per jail manuals. It also ordered that there is no need to keep the applicant in solitary confinement.</p><p>The bench also clarified that the applicant would be entitled to move another bail application if there is no substantial progress in trial.</p><p>Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared for the state while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for the petitioner.</p><p>In terms of May 4 seeking status report of the trial, the apex court was informed that the present case was being taken up on every Monday and Tuesday exclusively by the in-charge Court (CCH-64) as the regular court (CCH-57) is vacant.</p><p>The prosecution has got examined 10 witnesses till date.</p><p>"The prosecution initially proposes to examine around 60 witnesses on priority basis who are vital to indicate the role played by the accused persons," the report said. </p><p>Further, the prosecution has cited 272 witnesses in total, and proposed to examine around 150 witnesses to substantiate the case of the prosecution.</p><p>It was also submitted that 17 accused persons were represented by seven different advocates before the Trial Court. </p><p>As such, once the examination in chief of a witness is completed, the cross examination is conducted for several days. Further, repetitive questions were posed to the witnesses regarding the subject matter already dealt with,thereby causing delay in recording of evidence.</p><p>Meanwhile, jail authorities, in their separate response, Darshan and his co accused were lodged in central prison, Bengaluru and in order to ensure strict safety and security, other inmates were prevented from entering corridor, and to avoid disturbances or security lapses.</p><p>It was also informed from August 14, 2025 till May 5, 2026, Darshan had availed 70 interviews with his family and friends and made 73 phone calls. It was stated that he was allowed to meet his advocates for legal consultation regularly. </p>.Supreme Court seeks status report on trial against Kannada actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case.<p>It was claimed that Darshan was being provided with all facilities including basic ones in accordance with the Karnataka Prison Rules, 1974 and the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manuals, 2021.</p><p>In his writ petition, Darshan, submitted after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 14, 2025, the petitioner has cumulatively spent one year in jail.</p><p>As the apex court had earlier said, he should not get the five-star treatment in jail, he was denied the basic amenities otherwise provided to an undertrial prisoner, the counsel said.</p><p>It also stated since the trial is likely to be a prolonged one, his incarceration, pending the entire trial would also have an irreparably adverse impact on his livelihood and his right to carry on his trade and profession. As a successful actor, he was being signed on, on an average, in about 2-3 movies each year.</p><p>The 48-year-old Kannada actor, was first arrested on June 11, 2024 in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga. </p><p>According to the police, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate, Pavithra Gowda, which enraged the actor.</p><p>Police investigation led to the arrest of actor Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other associates.</p>