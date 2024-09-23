Renukaswamy murder case: Three accused granted bail

Meanwhile, the hearing in the bail applications filed by Pavitra Gowda and Darshan are adjourned to September 25 and 27, respectively. Similarly, the Sessions court has issued notice returnable on September 27 on the bail applications filed by other accused persons, Pavan alias Puttaswamy, N Raghavendra, Anukumar alias Anu, R Nagaraju and M Lakshman.

Renukaswamy’s body was found near a storm water drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. On June 10, 2024, four accused persons - Karthik, Keshavamurthy, Nikhil Naik and Raghavendra (accused number 4) had surrendered before the Kamakshipalya police station admitting to the murder of Renukaswamy.

The investigation had revealed that Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered for making derogatory comments on social media about Pavitra Gowda, who is actor Darshan’s partner. The police had arrested 17 persons, including Darshan and his partner Pavitra Gowda.