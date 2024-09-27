Renukaswamy murder: Income Tax officials grill Darshan at Ballari central jail

The line of questioning was over the money the actor spent on disposing the body of Ranukaswamy.

While two chartered accountants of Darshan were present in the jail premises to assist him, sources say they were asked to sit outside the interrogation room and were allowed to assist only when asked by the IT officials.

In the meantime, G B Prakash and Sunil Kumar, the producers of ‘Devil’ movie that Darshan was supposed to act in the lead, and Srinivas paid a visit at Ballari jail. IT officials allowed Darshan to interact with them for 25 minutes.