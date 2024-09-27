Home
Renukaswamy murder: Income Tax officials grill Darshan at Ballari central jail

The line of questioning was over the money the actor spent on disposing the body of Ranukaswamy.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 06:29 IST

Comments

Ballari: Income Tax officials grilled actor Darshan, accused in Renukaswamy murder case, at Ballari central jail on Thursday.

Sources in the jail informed media persons that the actor could be questioned on Friday too.

A team of five IT officials arrived at Ballari central jail on Thursday and questioned him from 12:00 noon to 7:30 pm.

The line of questioning was over the money the actor spent on disposing the body of Ranukaswamy.

While two chartered accountants of Darshan were present in the jail premises to assist him, sources say they were asked to sit outside the interrogation room and were allowed to assist only when asked by the IT officials.

In the meantime, G B Prakash and Sunil Kumar, the producers of ‘Devil’ movie that Darshan was supposed to act in the lead, and Srinivas paid a visit at Ballari jail. IT officials allowed Darshan to interact with them for 25 minutes.

