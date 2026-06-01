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Homeindiakarnataka

Report bribe demands, delays to Lokayukta: SP M B Nandagavi

Referring to a recent public grievances meeting in Badami, he said some citizens had complained about delays in the issuance of e-Khatas.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:33 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:33 IST
Karnataka NewsLokayuktaBagalkot

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