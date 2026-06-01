Report bribe demands, delays to Lokayukta: SP M B Nandagavi

<p>Bagalkot: Citizens can approach the Lokayukta if officials in any government department demand bribes for carrying out official work or delay responding to applications and grievances, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police M B Nandagavi.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said the public is already filing complaints and the Lokayukta would respond promptly.</p>.Lokayukta arrest 3 including deputy tahsildar for accepting bribe.<p>Referring to a recent public grievances meeting in Badami, he said some citizens had complained about delays in the issuance of e-Khatas.</p>.<p>Following their applications, the documents were issued on the spot.</p>.<p>He added that if people report delays in government services, officials would be instructed to resolve issues immediately or complete the work within a stipulated time frame.</p>.<p>Nandagavi said public grievance meetings would be held in one of the taluks on the second Wednesday of every month and people should make use of these forums.</p>.<p>He said the mobile numbers of the SP, DySP and PSIs have been displayed outside the Lokayukta office and anyone can directly contact him while maintaining confidentiality.</p>.<p>Warning against impersonation, he said if anyone receives calls in the name of Lokayukta officials to intimidate them, they should verify using official government numbers, as all contacts are available on the Lokayukta website.</p>.Case worker caught by Lokayukta for accepting bribe of Rs 12,000.<p>He also said raids on illegal sand mining in various parts of the district have led to 17 cases being registered, with follow-up action continuing.</p>.<p>He added that departments including Public Works, RDPR, Revenue, RTO, Mines and Geology have been instructed to submit weekly reports on violations, after which further action will be taken.</p>