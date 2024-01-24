Report RTO middlemen, Karnataka Lokayukta urges public

During their raids last year, Lokayukta officials found that, on average, five middlemen were operating in each RTO office across the city. Although a substantial amount of circumstantial evidence was gathered, no arrests could be made because the Lokayukta Act does not provide for
such actions.
Several offices had more than 10 to 20 middlemen operating, according to Lokayukta sources. The officials conducted raids under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, which allows the questioning of government officials and public servants regarding their duties but does not permit their arrest. Private individuals can only be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ombudsman, and that requires a filed complaint and evidence of the individual being caught red-handed or evidence collected during a raid. This is necessary to prove the individual’s involvement
in corruption.
The anti-corruption watchdog conducted raids on RTO offices in the city twice last year. Sources indicated that during the first raid, several offices were somehow alerted, yet middlemen were still spotted. In the second raid, they successfully gathered many pieces of circumstantial evidence, such as mobile phones, ATM cards, and large sums of money.
Despite this evidence, sources indicate that while conviction is possible, the likelihood remains slim. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained:
“For a case to end in conviction, we need to demonstrate ‘demand’ or ‘acceptance’ of money, which is very difficult. Even with the circumstantial evidence, everything should add up to prove the private person’s involvement. Even the slightest doubt in the evidence can lead to the collapse of the case, hence convictions in Lokayukta cases are
very less.”
Complaint must be filed
The menace of middlemen in RTO affairs is so rampant that officials noted instances where touts were found running separate private offices for their illicit business. The officials say there are many such individuals. Given that these touting activities are monitored only by Lokayukta, they can only be curtailed when the public reports these middlemen, facilitating
a trap and leading to their conviction.
Reluctance to report
An officer explained that middlemen often request bribes that customers find reasonable, leading them to comply rather than filing complaints. This reluctance to report is effectively exploited by the middlemen.
“These middlemen ask for reasonable bribes which prompts the customers to obey as they are not willing to spend time on complaints. This unwillingness is exploited well,” the officer told DH.
He noted that in places like Mangaluru, Udupi, and parts of Dakshina Kannada, where numerous cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act are booked, there is a stronger willingness to end the system of bribery. Hence, the only way to stop activities like touting is for the public to take the time tofile complaints.