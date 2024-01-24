Report RTO middlemen, Karnataka Lokayukta urges public

Several offices had more than 10 to 20 middlemen operating, according to Lokayukta sources. The officials conducted raids under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, which allows the questioning of government officials and public servants regarding their duties but does not permit their arrest. Private individuals can only be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ombudsman, and that requires a filed complaint and evidence of the individual being caught red-handed or evidence collected during a raid. This is necessary to prove the individual’s involvement

in corruption.