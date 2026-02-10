Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Request for expeditious release of pending MSP reimbursement claims: Minister K H Muniyappa

He stated that provisional reimbursement claims totaling Rs 1,446.36 crore—pertaining to the Kharif Marketing Seasons (KMS) 2023-24 and 2024-25—have remained pending for a considerable period.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 16:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 16:02 IST
Karnataka NewsMSPK H MuniyappaKH Muniyappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us