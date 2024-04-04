Rescue operation of boy stuck in borewell continues in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura: The rescue operation of a two-year-old boy Satwik Mujagonda, who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district continued on Thursday. SDRF team from Belagavi, Kalaburagi and NDRF team of Hyderabad have stepped up the operation to save the boy while fire department personnel and local police have joined hands with the rescue teams.
Earthmovers dug up a parallel pit throughout the night to reach the toddler who is stuck 15-20 ft under the ground. The rocky soil and huge boulder posed trouble for the rescue teams who have continued to dig the surface. The rescue operation is being monitored by deputy commissioner T Bhoobalan, SP Rishikesh Sonawane, and other officials.
According to the police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house on Wednesday. The rescue operations began around 6.30 pm, they added.
Meanwhile, two such incidents of children falling into open borewells were reported earlier in the district. Two others died— one in Devar Nimbaragi village in 2008 while another child died after falling in the borewell, in Dyaberi village near Nagathan in 2014. However, after much awareness by the district administration to close abandoned and defunct borewells, the latest incident has once again raised concerns over the actions in place to avoid such tragic falls that have claimed the lives of children.
(Published 04 April 2024, 06:32 IST)