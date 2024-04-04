Rescue operation of boy stuck in borewell continues in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura: The rescue operation of a two-year-old boy Satwik Mujagonda, who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district continued on Thursday. SDRF team from Belagavi, Kalaburagi and NDRF team of Hyderabad have stepped up the operation to save the boy while fire department personnel and local police have joined hands with the rescue teams.

Earthmovers dug up a parallel pit throughout the night to reach the toddler who is stuck 15-20 ft under the ground. The rocky soil and huge boulder posed trouble for the rescue teams who have continued to dig the surface. The rescue operation is being monitored by deputy commissioner T Bhoobalan, SP Rishikesh Sonawane, and other officials.

According to the police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house on Wednesday. The rescue operations began around 6.30 pm, they added.