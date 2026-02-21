<p>Karwar: The green sea turtle that was rescued from the waters of an estuary of River Kali on Thursday, was treated by experts all day long on Friday.</p>.<p>The turtle is being housed in a tank near the Forest Department’s Marine Division office in Karwar.</p>.<p>A team headed by Dr Manohar Nagre of the ReefWatch Marine Conservation – a Goa-based NGO – has been treating the turtle from the early hours of Friday. The turtle, which was weighed by the experts, was found to weigh 156kg, significantly higher than was initially estimated (130kg).</p>.4 persons poach and burn Indian black turtles on grandmother's death in Karnataka; booked under Wildlife Protection Act.<p>Dr Nagre confirmed that the turtle had sustained no external injuries. “Since it was entangled among the plants in the estuary, it has fallen sick. The turtle is around 60-70 years old, and appears not to have consumed any food for the past three to four days. So, we are injecting saline solution into its body,” said Dr Nagre.</p>.<p>Marine Division Range Forest Officer Kiran Manavachari said that they were closely monitoring the turtle’s recovery. “Once it recovers completely, we will release it into the sea,” he said.</p>