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Reshuffle vs CM change: Karnataka Congress leaders expect clarity soon

Siddaramaiah may visit New Delhi after the Kerala CM is finalised.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:53 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 20:53 IST
CongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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