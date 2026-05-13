Reshuffle vs CM change: Karnataka Congress leaders expect clarity soon

<p>Bengaluru: Congress leaders said Tuesday that they expect the party’s top brass to decide on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s continuation after the leadership imbroglio in Kerala is settled. </p>.<p>“Ours is case number two after the Kerala CM’s selection is done. After the Kerala CM issue is resolved, they (high command) will pay attention to Karnataka. Let’s wait for some more time,” Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah may visit New Delhi after the Kerala CM is finalised, Jarkiholi added. </p>.<p>Senior Congress lawmaker K N Rajanna said the “state of confusion” must be cleared. “If Siddaramaiah has to continue, he must be allowed to reshuffle his Cabinet. So long as he’s not allowed to reshuffle his Cabinet, there will be uncertainty over his continuation,” he said, adding that he expects “changes” in May. </p>.Crabs trapped in a basket: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah mocks BJP.<p>According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wants the party to decide on the leadership change first.</p>.<p>Ministerial aspirant and Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna said the Congress high command is likely to decide on the Cabinet reshuffle after Kerala. “Whether it is a leadership issue or a reshuffle, the high command should decide, and I’m confident that this will be resolved in May itself,” he said.</p>.<p>According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle Shivakumar’s chances of occupying the coveted post.</p>